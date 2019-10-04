Jasper Ridge Partners LP Holding in Service Now (NOW) Has Boosted by $7.57 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Popular (BPOP) Market Value Rose, Clover Partners LP Upped Holding

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 484,818 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 27,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 110,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31M, up from 82,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.26B market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $257.37. About 1.61M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communication Limited Liability Corporation invested in 140,414 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 751,823 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc owns 302,621 shares. Alkeon Lc holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 20,000 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Asset Strategies accumulated 0.12% or 1,893 shares. Cwm Ltd Com holds 304 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0.78% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 838,499 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 0.12% or 1,259 shares. Moreover, Pier Capital Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Us National Bank De reported 204,099 shares stake. Moreover, Interest Incorporated Ca has 0.85% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 44,530 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.31% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).