Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $44.52 Million; Shares Rose; Westend Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $2.85 Billion as Market Value Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 27,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 353,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73B, down from 380,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 5.84M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $225.86. About 4.17M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – TESLA EXECUTIVE DEPARTURES DESCRIBED BY PEOPLE FAMILIAR; 29/03/2018 – Loup Ventures’ Munster Says Tesla Will Miss 1Q Model 3 Number (Video); 10/05/2018 – A new Tesla video teases footage of factories, employees and products; 28/03/2018 – Tesla’s junk bond tanks to 87 cents on the dollar after downgrade; 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Self-Driving System; 02/05/2018 – Musk Says Tesla Doesn’t Need or Want to Raise Capital: TOPLive; 08/03/2018 – Tesla chief Musk says China trade rules uneven, asks Trump for help; 19/04/2018 – Tesla’s Cash Burn Has Elon Musk’s Dreams Living on Borrowed Time; 11/05/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK SAYS CO TO ENABLE ORDERS END OF NEXT WEEK FOR DUAL MOTOR AWD & PERFORMANCE, STARTING PRODUCTION IN JULY; AIR SUSPENSION PROBABLY NEXT YEAR – TWEET; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 326,018 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $150.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 76,013 shares to 706,697 shares, valued at $33.72 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.