Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Tesla (TSLA) Stake by $44.52 Million as Valuation Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder West Oak Capital Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.82M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention on China’s ZTE; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 06/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cfius Explains Its Concerns With Broadcom Buying Qualcomm: DealBook Briefing; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $243. About 3.01 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Investors Are Growing Worried About Tesla: DealBook Briefing; 11/03/2018 – Tesla Temporarily Suspended Model 3 Production in Late February; 04/05/2018 – Musk Hung Up on NTSB Chief in Testy April Call About Tesla Probe; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 12/03/2018 – Tesla planned a production pause of its Model 3 in February “increase production rates.”; 07/03/2018 – Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 21/03/2018 – Detroit News: Source: Tesla shareholders approve Musk’s compensation; 02/04/2018 – Taking Time to Reflect on Tesla’s Difficult Week: Fully Charged; 02/04/2018 – Tesla has been pummeled with a slew of bad news, including a voluntary recall, a fatal crash of a vehicle in Autopilot and reports of slower-than-expected production for the Model 3

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.68M for 30.11 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi reported 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 708 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 0.81% or 41,900 shares. Westpac owns 99,215 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Segall Bryant And Hamill reported 45,377 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 4.06 million shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 0.66% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 11,345 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 7,795 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 0.18% or 6,168 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Horan Capital Advsrs Lc has 1.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 34,929 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd accumulated 2.05% or 19.92M shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 3.58M shares to 12.12 million shares, valued at $495.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (ACWI) by 110,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Now Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Ltd stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 515 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 12,504 shares. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 18,808 shares in its portfolio. 4,890 are owned by Mariner Llc. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 4.63 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 466,892 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Asset Management invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Noven Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.13% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Regions has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Manhattan Company stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Frontier Invest Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.08% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $13.90 million activity. Shares for $5.84 million were sold by Gracias Antonio J.. $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $544,000 was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $4.40 million was sold by Straubel Jeffrey B.