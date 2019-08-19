Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Raised Service Now (NOW) Stake by $11.53 Million as Share Price Rose; Fred Alger Management Cut Stake in Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) by $32.98 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $256.99. About 676,336 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) by 91.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 99,940 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 8,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 108,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 3.04M shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) invested 3.36% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 38,609 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.08% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arrow Fincl Corporation reported 30 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,388 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.23% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Central Asset Invs And Management (Hk) Limited has invested 7.42% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bluemountain Cap Limited has 1,252 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk owns 215 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bank reported 7,591 shares. Raymond James Fincl owns 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 86,492 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PG&E Shares Tank After New Bankruptcy Rulings – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Merger Class Action Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against the Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Concerning Its Proposed Merger With Hellman & Friedman â€“ ULTI – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ultimate Software Going Private in $11 Billion Buyout – Motley Fool” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ultimate Software Completes Agreement to be Acquired by an Investor Group Led by Hellman & Friedman to Operate as a Privately Held Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Go-shop’ period ends for $11B Ultimate Software acquisition deal – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 20,000 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 8,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl holds 0.04% or 140,563 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 24 were reported by First Personal Ser. Bell National Bank & Trust, a North Dakota-based fund reported 2,820 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 67 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 11,735 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 20 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 101,218 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 86,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 737,636 were reported by State Street. Highland Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). New York-based Bamco New York has invested 0.47% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Jet Capital Investors LP has 9.37% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.26% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).