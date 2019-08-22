Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Raised Its Service Now (NOW) Position by $11.53 Million; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Position In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Increased

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.83B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $265.78. About 1.84M shares traded or 13.00% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 58% – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Is Mostly Bullish On ServiceNow – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 1.71M shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 109 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 77,670 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Exane Derivatives reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.06% or 4,388 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 561 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 38,609 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.19% or 128,068 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,806 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Communication Limited accumulated 380 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 19,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grassi Investment Mngmt accumulated 27,270 shares. Cap Guardian Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 60 shares.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 20,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Callable.