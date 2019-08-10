Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Raised Its Service Now (NOW) Position by $11.53 Million; Cullinan Associates Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Boosted as Stock Rose

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 4,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 34,725 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, up from 30,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 887,112 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $468,369 activity. $468,369 worth of stock was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,243 shares to 185 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27,132 shares to 70,520 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.