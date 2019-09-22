Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Raised Its Service Now (NOW) Holding by $7.57 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Boosted Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Position by $2.80 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 27,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 110,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31 million, up from 82,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 1.93M shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.01M, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 2.91M shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 05/03/2018 – GSK: Interim Results are from Phase IIIb Study; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – NESTLE, OTHERS ARE SAID LIKELY SUITORS FOR GSK’S HORLICKS: RTRS; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – SHINGRIX SALES OF £110 MLN; 27/03/2018 – REG-Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 21/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC: EU Authorizes Juluca for Treatment of HIV Infection; 27/03/2018 – Times of India: GSK may sell Horlicks to fund Novartis deal; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sunbelt Securities reported 1,535 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Axiom Int Investors Limited Liability Company De holds 1.63% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 216,233 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Llp invested 1.86% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Essex Financial Serv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,350 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Kemnay Advisory Svcs invested in 4.05% or 60,350 shares. Cap Mngmt owns 2,000 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cannell Peter B And, New York-based fund reported 2,170 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0.44% or 97,965 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Fiduciary Tru has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Zevenbergen Capital owns 345,499 shares.

