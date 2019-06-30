Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Lowered Its Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $44.52 Million; Stock Declined; Beach Investment Management Increased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $223.46. About 6.85M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/05/2018 – Tesla is seesawing after announcing a restructuring plan; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Musk compensation plan; 14/05/2018 – The self-driving unit of Alphabet has pulled away from some of its autonomous driving rivals in recent months, as Uber and Tesla have each faced reports of costly and even fatal accidents; 30/05/2018 – Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog Call on DMV to Investigate Tesla “Autopilot” marketing; Charge Statements Violate; 03/04/2018 – Tesla makes production breakthrough; 02/05/2018 – Nikola Motor Co, which makes hydrogen-powered semi trucks, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against electric automaker Tesla Inc alleging design patent infringements; 02/04/2018 – March 2018 was Tesla’s second-worst month, with prices falling 22.4 percent; 03/04/2018 – Tech Trader: Spotify’s Strange Listing, Tesla Rising, Sky’s Not Falling on Tesla — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK MEETS ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU; 05/04/2018 – Tesla production briefly halted by paint shop fire in Fremont factory

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi reported 2.45% stake. 80,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Casualty. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corp invested in 273,136 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited holds 3.89M shares. Sprucegrove Invest Ltd has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins holds 60,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.19M shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id stated it has 10,795 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 131,771 shares. Guardian Capital L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 254,611 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.16M shares. Polar Capital Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.58M shares. Zweig invested in 2.41% or 183,981 shares. Moreover, Leavell Inv Management has 1.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Herald Invest Management holds 30,600 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $13.05 million activity. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $546,720 was made by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Monday, January 7. $306,100 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by Guillen Jerome M. Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, January 28. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth reported 509 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 1,688 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.23% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 2,197 are held by Caprock Gp. Spectrum Mngmt Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Inverness Counsel Limited Company New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 78,106 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.01% or 1,060 shares in its portfolio. United Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 0.22% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fund Management Sa owns 9,760 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0.06% or 533 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Company owns 38,173 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com (Wy) has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).