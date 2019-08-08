Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Lifted Stake in Service Now (NOW) by $11.53 Million; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Mufg Americas Holdings Has Increased Its Stake

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $267.4. About 1.23 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3212.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 109,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 112,637 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $189.41. About 10.78M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’; 18/03/2018 – Wylie claims to have been suspended by Facebook, according to a tweet; 15/05/2018 – Some big advertisers have expressed frustration with the measurability â€” or lack of it â€” around ads on Facebook; 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is making data settings and privacy tools easier for users to find; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp will be ‘more open’ to advertisers, says Facebook Messaging head; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 19/03/2018 – “Because regulators will apply more scrutiny on the use of data for targeting, it seems to us that there will be more scrutiny on Facebook products,” analyst Brian Wieser writes; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 10,415 shares to 14,339 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,101 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Highland LP has 42,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 1.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 81,916 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Ltd Liability has invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,663 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 110,734 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 47,879 are held by Parsec Financial Mngmt. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc holds 4,656 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Buckingham Management, Alabama-based fund reported 33,889 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,324 are owned by Court Place Limited Co. Epoch Inv Prns accumulated 633,356 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,656 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 51,913 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Idaho-based Caprock Gp has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 394,528 shares. Cap Int Invsts reported 0.25% stake. The West Virginia-based Security National Trust Communication has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.67% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 85,975 were reported by Tocqueville Asset L P. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 1,645 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 1,086 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) has 42,728 shares. Jericho Asset Management LP holds 6.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 545,642 shares. Scotia Capital invested in 0.02% or 6,319 shares. 666 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins. Axiom International Ltd Liability Corp De has invested 1.31% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Diversified stated it has 3,653 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.53 million activity. 2,031 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra.

