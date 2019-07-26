Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Lifted Stake in Service Now (NOW) by $11.53 Million as Stock Value Rose; Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Shares Declined While Mendon Capital Advisors Lifted Holding

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $289.5. About 982,142 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 29,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 594,026 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.47 million, up from 564,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 71,634 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBTX); 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Guaranty CEO Paul W. Taylor and Chairman Edward B. Cordes to Join Independent Bank Group Board; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Nokia Stock Surged Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,044 shares stake. Bessemer Gru reported 0.8% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.01% or 1,308 shares in its portfolio. Natixis reported 29,450 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.06% or 260,208 shares. Hrt Ltd Llc reported 0.16% stake. Lone Pine Limited Com invested in 2.46% or 1.71M shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 39,261 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 25,386 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 85,975 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 67,248 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Co.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. CODD RONALD E F had sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01 million. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was made by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06 million. WADORS PATRICIA L had sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Independent Bank (IBTX) – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Independent Bank Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Adds Edwards and Geronazzo to Colorado Lending Teams – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $555,137 activity. $14,652 worth of stock was bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn on Wednesday, May 29. TAYLOR PAUL W sold $669,850 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) on Thursday, January 31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 39,454 shares to 217,201 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:RF) by 115,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,300 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 106,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goodman Corporation reported 10,834 shares. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 45,814 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 4,395 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 28,991 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 4,863 shares. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Liability holds 2.59% or 164,496 shares in its portfolio. Phocas holds 71,662 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Associates Lc has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Legal & General Group Public Ltd holds 0% or 17,249 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 36,813 shares.