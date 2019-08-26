Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Lifted Its Service Now (NOW) Stake; Pg&e (PCG) Has 0.36 Sentiment

Pg&e Corp (PCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 104 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 292 reduced and sold their positions in Pg&e Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 413.93 million shares, down from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pg&e Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 17 to 26 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 178 Reduced: 114 Increased: 45 New Position: 59.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased Service Now Inc (NOW) stake by 130.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp acquired 46,856 shares as Service Now Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Jasper Ridge Partners Lp holds 82,730 shares with $20.39 million value, up from 35,874 last quarter. Service Now Inc now has $49.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $264.64. About 461,395 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow

Among 5 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $275.33’s average target is 4.04% above currents $264.64 stock price. ServiceNow had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $270 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Co has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Millennium Management Ltd holds 151,893 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 21,047 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 845 were reported by Cahill Fincl Advsrs Inc. Regions Finance reported 535 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 0.02% or 4,199 shares. West Oak Capital Lc invested in 0.03% or 165 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 1,129 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And Co has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Telemus Lc reported 6,000 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Ltd has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Avalon Glob Asset Ltd Liability owns 47,700 shares for 6.27% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated has invested 0.43% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Voya Invest Mgmt Lc reported 51,913 shares stake.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow Is A Core Growth Holding – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $6.05 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

The stock increased 3.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 1.69 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PG&E Shares Tank After New Bankruptcy Rulings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E overlooking too many trees in fire prevention effort, report says – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E hopes to stay in charge of Chapter 11 process – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Caspian Capital Lp holds 64.21% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation for 3.06 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 22.17 million shares or 51.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonehill Capital Management Llc has 35.07% invested in the company for 6.54 million shares. The New York-based Knighthead Capital Management Llc has invested 34.43% in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13.46 million shares.