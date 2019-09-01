Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Increased Stake in Service Now (NOW) by $11.53 Million; As John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mathes Company Has Lifted Its Position

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.50M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 110,653 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,725 shares to 21,938 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,582 shares. Bb&T reported 3,095 shares. 3,930 are owned by Advsr Cap Management Limited Co. Shelton Management reported 293 shares. 36,888 were accumulated by Bahl And Gaynor. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 540 shares. 10,819 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division accumulated 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Voya Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Sei Invests accumulated 394 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 662,226 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,697 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 301 shares.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JBT Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JBT Corporation jumps 25% on Q2 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.