Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Increased Its Stake in Service Now (NOW) by $11.53 Million; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding by $798,000 as Stock Declined

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 260,531 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Assembly Biosciences to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 HBV Summit – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Presents Data Highlighting Next-Generation HBV Core Protein Inhibitors at EASL 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Recent Assembly Biosciences Weakness Provides Attractive Entry Point, B Riley FBR Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Selling Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 345,500 shares to 41,667 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01 million. 7,397 shares valued at $1.63 million were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider Schneider David sold $1.71M.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banbury Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 91,736 shares or 6.54% of all its holdings. Gam Ag accumulated 23,228 shares. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Com reported 1.71M shares. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 0.15% or 2,660 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 8,240 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 43,131 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 14,000 shares. Synovus Fin reported 561 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 137,992 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 1,984 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Axa has 0.27% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 280,533 shares. 2,170 are owned by Cannell Peter B & Commerce. British Columbia Invest Management invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tudor Investment Et Al owns 23,818 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested in 32,283 shares.