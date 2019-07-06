Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Cut Tesla (TSLA) Holding as Stock Value Declined; As O’reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) Stock Declined, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Position

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 7.07M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk takes over production for Tesla’s Model 3; 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports recommends Tesla’s Model 3 after braking fix; 29/03/2018 – Dana Hull: TSLA scoop coming; 12/03/2018 – Tesla paused Model 3 production for planned upgrade in February; 14/05/2018 – A Tesla Model S crashed into a truck from the South Jordan, Utah Unified Fire Authority, after failing to slow for a red light, local police said; 01/04/2018 – NTSB `UNHAPPY’ TESLA DISCLOSED FATAL-CRASH DETAILS: SPOKESMAN; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/04/2018 – Tesla Could Benefit from China’s New Rules for Foreign Auto Makers; 11/05/2018 – Tesla engineering head, Doug Field, takes break from company; 12/04/2018 – Tesla withdraws as party to NTSB ‘Autopilot’ crash investigation

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 7,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $386.04. About 283,376 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.23% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cls Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 35 shares. Noven Fincl Gru invested in 876 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ckw Financial Grp holds 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 33 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.16% or 2,843 shares. 133,315 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Holderness Invs reported 0.16% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 7,438 shares. Pension Ser holds 137,166 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Menlo Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd invested in 0.05% or 2,143 shares. M&T Bancshares reported 9,344 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 438,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Vermont-based Manchester Lc has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 624,759 shares to 5.37M shares, valued at $228.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 3.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Service Now Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $13.90 million activity. $546,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Monday, January 7. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00M on Thursday, May 2. 15,000 shares were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B, worth $4.40 million. Shares for $305,420 were sold by Guillen Jerome M on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $364.14 million for 20.58 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. $563,880 worth of stock was sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13. $14.88M worth of stock was sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12. $18.72 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).