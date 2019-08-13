Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Cut Its Tesla (TSLA) Stake as Share Price Rose; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Increased Semgroup Cl A (SEMG) Stake by $1.95 Million; Stock Price Declined

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $232.52. About 2.21M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/04/2018 – Musk insists Tesla does not need more capital, predicts profit soon; 25/04/2018 – Tesla can help China’s electric car market grow bigger and stronger, says start-up WM Motors; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: NTSB opens probe of fatal Tesla Model S crash that happened in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Sources told Reveal that safety compromises were made at Tesla’s Fremont factory to appease CEO Elon Musk’s aesthetic preferences. The factory floor did not have clearly marked pedestrian lanes, and instead had lanes painted different shades of gray; 02/04/2018 – Tesla is shuffling its leadership after reportedly missing its first-quarter Model 3 production targets; 01/04/2018 – NTSB `UNHAPPY’ TESLA DISCLOSED FATAL-CRASH DETAILS: SPOKESMAN; 31/03/2018 – Tesla says crash car was on autopilot; 03/05/2018 – Every CEO would love to go off like Tesla CEO Elon Musk did during his unusual post-earnings call, says @jimcramer

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (SEMG) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 139,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 8.30 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.37 million, up from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 277,986 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.7% Position in SemGroup; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.90M shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 624,759 shares to 5.37M shares, valued at $228.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 987,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.