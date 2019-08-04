Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Cut Its Tesla (TSLA) Position by $44.52 Million; Murphy Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $309,392

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.07 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Tesla flies in new battery production line for Gigafactory; 25/04/2018 – Tesla can help China’s electric car market grow bigger and stronger, says start-up WM Motors; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Unsure of Cause in Model X Crash (Video); 02/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @GM’s Electric Bolt Slows As @Tesla #Model3 Picks Up Speed $GM #AutoSales; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31; 19/05/2018 – Elon Musk teases specifications for Tesla’s Model 3, calling it ‘amazing’; 16/04/2018 – Tesla is pausing Model 3 production at its Fremont, California factory to ” to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks.”; 04/04/2018 – A US-China trade war could threaten Tesla most among automakers; 08/03/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS ON MARCH 7, 2018, ERIC BRANDERIZ LEFT TESLA FOR PERSONAL REASONS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – The crash has put a sharp focus on Tesla’s Autopilot technology, which allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel for extended periods under certain conditions

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 48,952 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 51,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,794 shares to 20,754 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) by 7,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Invest Mgmt invested 0.6% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 21,675 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab holds 9.91M shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.56% or 98,505 shares in its portfolio. First Western Cap Mgmt invested in 3.64% or 2,089 shares. First United National Bank Trust holds 19,865 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.14% or 5,026 shares. The Texas-based Chilton Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 249,475 shares. Somerset Trust reported 14,422 shares. Monroe State Bank Trust Mi holds 0.6% or 15,111 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 31,432 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan owns 52,900 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) accumulated 0.17% or 1,034 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo: Strong Earnings, Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: PepsiCo Earnings Pop; Virgin Galactic to Go Public – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.9% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hrt Ltd Com owns 1.66% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 38,173 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 14,051 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 33 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 41,889 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability owns 441 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 4,890 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,134 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Rech Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 69 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 206 shares.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 53,100 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $133.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 21,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. RICE LINDA JOHNSON had sold 1,700 shares worth $544,000. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00 million.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Itâ€™s Getting Harder and Harder to Stay Bearish on Tesla Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Tesla Demand Mirage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Rise in Vehicle Delivery Aid Tesla (TSLA) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tesla Analyst: Q2 Print Was Disastrous – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Tesla (TSLA) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.