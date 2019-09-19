Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Service Now (NOW) by $7.57 Million as Stock Value Rose; Credit Suisse Ag Position In Proofpoint (PFPT) Was Boosted

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 7,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 321,394 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.65M, up from 314,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $126.51. About 278,030 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 27,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 110,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31M, up from 82,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.74. About 1.31 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $112.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 3,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,120 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Put) (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh owns 8,304 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Lc owns 100,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 44,327 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 105 shares. Pictet Asset owns 927,500 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 2,674 were accumulated by Proshare Lc. Assetmark holds 517 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 321,394 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 39 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.40M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 230,531 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Reilly Ltd Llc holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company reported 739,949 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Inc reported 13,100 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,413 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership invested 2.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 3,108 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 665 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,004 shares. Scott And Selber owns 10,526 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 443,031 shares. Champlain Prns Lc accumulated 0.82% or 354,005 shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 310,473 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 87,151 shares. Grassi Investment accumulated 26,270 shares or 1.06% of the stock.