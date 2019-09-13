Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Service Now (NOW) as Shares Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Beach Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $301,600 as Share Price Rose

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 30,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 62.06M shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 20/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 27,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 110,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31M, up from 82,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $252.06. About 756,251 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

