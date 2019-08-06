Jasper Ridge Partners LP Cut Its Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $44.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Knott David M Has Decreased Its Iridium Communications (IRDM) Position by $4.37 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $229.97. About 4.32M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 13/04/2018 – MUSK: TESLA WILL BE PROFITABLE, CASH FLOW POSITIVE IN 3Q, 4Q; 01/05/2018 – Sean O’Kane: Scoop: Hydrogen truck startup Nikola Motor Company sues Tesla for $2 billion, alleging Tesla copied Nikola’s; 19/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS VOTE FOR TESLA INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – Tesla chief Musk says China trade rules uneven, asks Trump for help; 14/05/2018 – Tesla crash may have triggered battery fire -Swiss firefighters; 31/03/2018 – Tesla says crash car was running on autopilot mode; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 02/04/2018 – Taking Time to Reflect on Tesla’s Difficult Week: Fully Charged; 04/05/2018 – Was Tesla’s Recent Earnings Call More Of A Theatrical Experience?; 02/05/2018 – Tesla sued by truck start-up which alleges that its design patent was violated

Knott David M decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 168,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 113,399 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 281,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 397,627 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Dat/e for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 27/03/2018 – Speedcast Signs on as an Iridium CertusSM Service Provider for Land-Mobile Applications; 09/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC IRDM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.11, REV VIEW $481.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Iridium Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRDM); 22/05/2018 – Inmarsat faces U.S., Chinese competition in maritime safety; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Rideshare Mission Targeted for Launch by SpaceX on May 19; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. Musk Elon also bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 624,759 shares to 5.37 million shares, valued at $228.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $22,390 activity. $68,390 worth of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was sold by Smith S. Scott.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortress Trans & Infrastructure Inv. Llc by 173,936 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).