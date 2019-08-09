Jasper Ridge Partners LP Cut Its Stake in Tesla (TSLA) by $44.52 Million; As Avx New (AVX) Shares Declined, Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Boosted Its Position by $872,253

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $238.3. About 5.27 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD SAYS IS SENDING A TEAM OF FOUR TO INVESTIGATE TUESDAY’S FATAL, ELECTRIC VEHICLE CRASH IN FLORIDA; 24/03/2018 – BI UK: Self-driving cars could be deadly – but they aren’t going to affect Tesla’s and Uber’s business as much as everyone; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MODEL Y CHINESE PRODUCTION TARGETED BY TESLA FOR 2021; 04/04/2018 – A US-China trade war could threaten Tesla most among automakers; 25/04/2018 – Mapbox Hires Former Tesla Autopilot Designer to Rethink Driverless-Car Maps; 16/05/2018 – Over the past two months, federal officials have opened investigations into at least two other crashes involving Tesla vehicles; 28/03/2018 – Correction to ‘Tesla Bonds Reach New Low’; 10/05/2018 – An analyst that Elon Musk cut off during a Tesla earnings call is defending his questions; 30/03/2018 – TESLA INC – AN UPDATE ON LAST WEEK’S ACCIDENT; 10/04/2018 – BP to Store Clean Power With Tesla Battery at U.S. Wind Farm

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company's stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 432,005 shares traded or 57.14% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 987,189 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $848.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 21,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year's $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

