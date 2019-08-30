Jasper Ridge Partners LP Continues to Hold Stake in Service Now (NOW); Toyota Motor (TM) Holder Cwm Raised Position

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (TM) by 136.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 14,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 24,443 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 10,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Toyota Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 7,647 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 09/05/2018 – Toyota Motor Raises FY Dividend to Y220.00 Vs Y210.00; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Aa3 To Toyota Motor’s Shelf Registration; 03/04/2018 – TOYOTA: RECALL OF 2017 SIENNA, TACOMA & LEXUS RX350 VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – Toyota’s Seven Samurai Prepare for Once-in-a-Century Revolution; 15/03/2018 – TOYOTA SPOKESMAN COMMENTED BY EMAIL; 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR PLANS TO SHELL OUT 2.45 TRILLION YEN ($22.3 BILLION) ON R&D AND CAPITAL SPENDING THIS FISCAL YEAR – NIKKEI; 20/03/2018 – Toyota Takes Self-Driving Cars Off Road After Uber Accident; 26/04/2018 – TOYOTA INDUSTRIES 6201.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) NET PROFIT 168.18 BLN YEN (+28.0 %) , 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 146.00 BLN YEN (-13.2 %); 27/03/2018 – Toyota Girds for Car Industry Shift With Sharper Focus on Saving; 29/05/2018 – U.S. sets public hearings on auto import tariff probe

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $264.06. About 200,323 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 9,844 shares to 102,929 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 26,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,126 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 374,873 are owned by Scout Invests Inc. 199,667 were reported by Glynn Capital Lc. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 0% stake. 1,156 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Rgm Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 404,089 shares or 6.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, National Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 113,117 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa. 27,270 were reported by Grassi Invest Mngmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has 784,476 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 841,644 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.19% or 62,026 shares. Capital Guardian Tru stated it has 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Redwood Invests Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,988 shares.

