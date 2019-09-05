Jasper Ridge Partners LP Boosted Service Now (NOW) Stake by $11.53 Million as Shares Rose; As Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Holder Curbstone Financial Management Lowered by $551,800 Its Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Expands Prime Benefit at Whole Foods Market to 12 Additional States and all Whole Foods Market 365 Stores; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $269.62. About 2.04M shares traded or 25.23% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 0.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,129 shares. Pier Lc holds 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,142 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co has 604 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.03% or 149,320 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 4.61 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 103,877 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 42,079 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.31% or 50,000 shares. Caprock Gp Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 141,683 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lord Abbett & accumulated 0.38% or 460,638 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 2,212 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited holds 0.03% or 1.18 million shares.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 16,354 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited. Whetstone Advsrs Limited Com has 11.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,171 shares. Moreover, Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.95% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sol Capital invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc Inc owns 1,997 shares. Calamos Lc has invested 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vident Investment Advisory holds 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 865 shares. Stanley has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested 2.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lee Danner Bass holds 1.68% or 8,564 shares. White Elm Capital Limited Com holds 9,902 shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Management LP has invested 5.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 65,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (NYSE:XOM).