Jason Industries Inc. (JASN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)

Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) are both players in the Diversified Machinery sector.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.85 0.00 Welbilt Inc. 15 1.42 N/A 0.38 44.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Jason Industries Inc. and Welbilt Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% -1.7% Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 75.8% 5.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jason Industries Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Welbilt Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Jason Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Welbilt Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jason Industries Inc. and Welbilt Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 98.8% respectively. Jason Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Welbilt Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. -3.68% -9.03% -44.26% -38.21% -54.98% -4.38% Welbilt Inc. 2.63% -1.18% 13.37% 18.41% -12.28% 51.13%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. has -4.38% weaker performance while Welbilt Inc. has 51.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Welbilt Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jason Industries Inc.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.