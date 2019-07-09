Jason Industries Inc. (JASN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Both Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.85 0.00 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 4 8.21 N/A -14.09 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% -1.7% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -232.4% -147.8%

Volatility & Risk

Jason Industries Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s 3.31 beta is the reason why it is 231.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jason Industries Inc. are 2.3 and 1.5. Competitively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jason Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jason Industries Inc. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 3.1%. About 2.8% of Jason Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has 1.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. -3.68% -9.03% -44.26% -38.21% -54.98% -4.38% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 12.76% -1.08% -55.21% -75.92% -87.98% -59.72%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. was less bearish than Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.