Jason Industries Inc. (JASN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Both Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.81 0.00 Graco Inc. 49 4.61 N/A 1.99 24.20

In table 1 we can see Jason Industries Inc. and Graco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.1% -4.3% Graco Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 22.2%

Risk & Volatility

Jason Industries Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.08. Graco Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jason Industries Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Graco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Graco Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jason Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jason Industries Inc. and Graco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 85.7%. 3.1% are Jason Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Graco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96% Graco Inc. -6.09% -6.57% -5.95% 11.43% 5.93% 14.89%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. has -64.96% weaker performance while Graco Inc. has 14.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Graco Inc. beats Jason Industries Inc.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.