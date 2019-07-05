Jason Industries Inc. (JASN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME)

We will be contrasting the differences between Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.85 0.00 AMETEK Inc. 80 4.15 N/A 3.41 25.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Jason Industries Inc. and AMETEK Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% -1.7% AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Jason Industries Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. AMETEK Inc. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jason Industries Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival AMETEK Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Jason Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AMETEK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Jason Industries Inc. and AMETEK Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMETEK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AMETEK Inc. has an average price target of $89, with potential downside of -2.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jason Industries Inc. and AMETEK Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 87.5% respectively. Jason Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of AMETEK Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. -3.68% -9.03% -44.26% -38.21% -54.98% -4.38% AMETEK Inc. 0.33% 0.18% 8.89% 15.2% 15.52% 26.69%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. has -4.38% weaker performance while AMETEK Inc. has 26.69% stronger performance.

Summary

AMETEK Inc. beats Jason Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.