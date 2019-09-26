Jason Industries Inc. (JASN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU)

Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -0.81 0.00 Actuant Corporation 24 1.31 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jason Industries Inc. and Actuant Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.1% -4.3% Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Jason Industries Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Actuant Corporation’s beta is 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jason Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Actuant Corporation are 2.6 and 1.9 respectively. Actuant Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jason Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Jason Industries Inc. and Actuant Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Actuant Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Actuant Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 consensus target price and a -17.27% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jason Industries Inc. and Actuant Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 0%. 3.1% are Jason Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Actuant Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96% Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. has -64.96% weaker performance while Actuant Corporation has 9.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Actuant Corporation beats Jason Industries Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.