Jason Industries Inc. (JASN)’s Financial Results Comparing With 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.85 0.00 3M Company 192 3.06 N/A 9.37 18.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Jason Industries Inc. and 3M Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% -1.7% 3M Company 0.00% 56.2% 15.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Jason Industries Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. 3M Company’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Jason Industries Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, 3M Company has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Jason Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than 3M Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jason Industries Inc. and 3M Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 3M Company 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the average target price of 3M Company is $182, which is potential 5.81% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jason Industries Inc. and 3M Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 69.2%. 2.8% are Jason Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are 3M Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. -3.68% -9.03% -44.26% -38.21% -54.98% -4.38% 3M Company -2.5% -19.33% -16.98% -13.42% -15.38% -8.62%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. has stronger performance than 3M Company

Summary

3M Company beats Jason Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.