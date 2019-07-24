Jason Industries, Inc. (JASN) Reaches $0.46 1 Year Low; New South Capital Management Decreased Discovery Cl A (DISCA) Holding

The stock of Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.44 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.46 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $12.82M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $0.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $384,450 less. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.0044 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4562. About 16,126 shares traded. Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) has declined 54.98% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.41% the S&P500. Some Historical JASN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Jason Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JASN); 03/05/2018 – Jason Industries 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Jason Industries Backs FY Sales $600M-$615M

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Discovery Inc Cl A (DISCA) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc sold 92,618 shares as Discovery Inc Cl A (DISCA)’s stock declined 2.01%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 4.44 million shares with $120.02 million value, down from 4.53M last quarter. Discovery Inc Cl A now has $15.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 2.74 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video)

Among 4 analysts covering Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Discovery Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The stock of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Barrington maintained Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) rating on Friday, March 8. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $40 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 538,316 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 12,276 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 15,759 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 37,377 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.24% or 613,575 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication reported 21,045 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs accumulated 21,242 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Daiwa Secs Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 13,219 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 5,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 25,012 shares. Psagot House has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $504.42 million for 7.79 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.

New South Capital Management Inc increased Thermon Group Holding Inc (NYSE:THR) stake by 106,979 shares to 669,999 valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) stake by 154,174 shares and now owns 1.39 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM) was raised too.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Discovery (DISCA) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discovery Communications Is Severely Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2019: NKE, WMT, MCD, DISCA, CVS, KO, BA, BC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.