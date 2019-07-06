Jason Industries Inc. (JASN) and TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.85 0.00 TPI Composites Inc. 27 0.80 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jason Industries Inc. and TPI Composites Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% -1.7% TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4%

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jason Industries Inc. Its rival TPI Composites Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Jason Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TPI Composites Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jason Industries Inc. and TPI Composites Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 0% respectively. Jason Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, 1% are TPI Composites Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. -3.68% -9.03% -44.26% -38.21% -54.98% -4.38% TPI Composites Inc. -9.91% -24.29% -28.42% -11.92% -14.88% -8.3%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. was less bearish than TPI Composites Inc.

Summary

Jason Industries Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors TPI Composites Inc.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.