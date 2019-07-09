Jason Industries Inc. (JASN) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Comparing side by side

As Diversified Machinery companies, Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.85 0.00 The Gorman-Rupp Company 33 2.00 N/A 1.42 22.98

Demonstrates Jason Industries Inc. and The Gorman-Rupp Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.3% -1.7% The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6%

Risk and Volatility

Jason Industries Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.15 beta. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jason Industries Inc. are 2.3 and 1.5. Competitively, The Gorman-Rupp Company has 4.6 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jason Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38% of Jason Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.4% of The Gorman-Rupp Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.8% of Jason Industries Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of The Gorman-Rupp Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. -3.68% -9.03% -44.26% -38.21% -54.98% -4.38% The Gorman-Rupp Company -2.22% -8.55% -2.55% -4.12% 4.55% 0.34%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc. has -4.38% weaker performance while The Gorman-Rupp Company has 0.34% stronger performance.

Summary

The Gorman-Rupp Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jason Industries Inc.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.