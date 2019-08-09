Jason Industries Inc. (JASN) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) Contrasting side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -0.81 0.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 40 0.99 N/A 2.65 12.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jason Industries Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.1% -4.3% Hillenbrand Inc. 0.00% 20.1% 7.8%

Risk & Volatility

Jason Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Hillenbrand Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

Jason Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Hillenbrand Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Jason Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hillenbrand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Jason Industries Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hillenbrand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Hillenbrand Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 67.95% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jason Industries Inc. and Hillenbrand Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 81.4%. Insiders owned 3.1% of Jason Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.52% of Hillenbrand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96% Hillenbrand Inc. -4.75% -15.12% -20.79% -21.34% -31.03% -11.18%

For the past year Jason Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Hillenbrand Inc.

Summary

Hillenbrand Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Jason Industries Inc.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products. It provides compounding equipment comprising twin screw compounding and extrusion machines under the Coperion brand; and material handling equipment, such as pneumatic conveying equipment, high-precision feeders, and blenders, as well as rotary, diverters, and slide gate valves under the Coperion and Coperion K-Tron brand names. This segment also offers size reduction equipment under the Pennsylvania Crusher, Gundlach, and Jeffrey Rader brands; screening and separating equipment under the Rotex brand name; piston and piston diaphragm pump technology under the ABEL brand; pinch and duckbill check valves under the Red Valve, Tideflex Technologies, and RKL Controls brand names; and replacement parts and services. In addition, it sells equipment and systems to customers directly, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets; cremation caskets, containers, and urns; selection room display fixtures for funeral homes; personalization and memorialization products and services; and Web-based applications consisting of funeral planning, Website products, and back office software for licensed funeral homes to licensed funeral professionals operating licensed funeral establishments. This segment develops and markets operational management software solutions for cemeteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.