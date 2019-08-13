Jason Industries Inc. (JASN) and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Contrasting side by side

Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.81 0.00 CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.50 N/A 0.11 39.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.1% -4.3% CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8%

Volatility & Risk

Jason Industries Inc.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CynergisTek Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.36 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of Jason Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26% of CynergisTek Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of Jason Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of CynergisTek Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96% CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13%

For the past year CynergisTek Inc. has weaker performance than Jason Industries Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors CynergisTek Inc. beats Jason Industries Inc.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.