Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Upped Stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by $4.31 Million as Stock Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Holder First Eagle Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $178.08 Million as Valuation Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 622,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527.30 million, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.05 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 100,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 634,052 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63 million, up from 533,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 127,916 shares to 130,916 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 7.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 47.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) by 58,567 shares to 990,396 shares, valued at $44.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 138,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

