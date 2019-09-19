Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Upped Its Ultrapar Particpac (UGP) Holding by $384,755; Samlyn Capital Position In Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Was Has Lifted

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Ultrapar Particpac (UGP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 76,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 153,902 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, up from 76,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Ultrapar Particpac for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.435. About 538,371 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 8.17 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.81 million, up from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 7.04M shares traded or 12.63% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/04/2018 – ICICI HASN’T GOTTEN COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – PROBE TO ALSO EXAMINE ‘CONFLICT OF INTEREST’ COMPLAINT; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING BEING HELD ON MONDAY IS PRE-SCHEDULED ONE, CONVENED FOR REVIEW OF CASES WHICH ARE BEFORE NCLT UNDER IBC; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SANCTIONED INR32.5B IN FACILITIES TO VIDEOCON 2012; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT

More notable recent Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2018 Form 20-F – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2017. More interesting news about Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Suffered Double-Digit Drops – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 67,933 shares to 91,781 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Inc. Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 308,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,106 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 584,701 shares to 230,662 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 80,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.