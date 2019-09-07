Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Philip Morris International (PM) by $2.75 Million; Prince Street Capital Management Decreased Stake in B2gold (BTG) as Market Valuation Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 424,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 10.30M shares traded or 45.76% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 31,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 145,922 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, down from 177,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $73.30 million for 11.89 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Cheap Gold Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Calibre Mining Provides Update on the Transaction With B2Gold – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Cheap Stocks Under $3 to Consider Now – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “B2Gold Corp. – MarketWatch” with publication date: March 07, 2017.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Flexitarian Market Demand Looks Strong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 369,680 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 20,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Capital has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Csu Producer Res stated it has 4.27% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northstar Grp Inc has 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,807 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc holds 48,976 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,158 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Co holds 0.29% or 47,123 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust has 33,760 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Forte Capital Lc Adv has 0.37% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny holds 0.1% or 7,350 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Inc has 1,319 shares. Ftb Inc has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Burns J W And Com New York holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 24,497 shares. 13,295 are held by Valicenti Advisory Service. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 2.10M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Dowling Yahnke Lc holds 6,731 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.