Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Trimmed Holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by $24.10 Million; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 13,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 29,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.99 million, down from 43,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Effect: HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 454,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 15.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.03 million, down from 15.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 642,663 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 08/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK RAISES 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE POSTED RATE 20BPS TO 5.34%; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO COMMENTS ON LATAM ACQUISITION POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldg Gru owns 17,625 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.54 million shares or 5.4% of the stock. 740 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Llc. 1,015 were reported by Oarsman Capital. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 21,800 shares. Fincl Professionals reported 94 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. White Pine Invest Communications, a Michigan-based fund reported 132 shares. Notis has 0.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utd Automobile Association has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Corvex Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 26,500 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Ami Invest Management Inc holds 0.26% or 273 shares. Buckingham Capital Management reported 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Curbstone Corp holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,786 shares. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Toys R Us: Don’t Call It a Comeback – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65B for 9.67 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,280 shares to 127,450 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,626 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc (NYSE:EDU).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Top Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Become a Dividend Mogul Millionaire: 3 Big Passive Income Stocks Yielding Up to 4.9% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top TFSA Stocks to Buy in July and Earn Higher Yield – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: 3 Passive Income Stocks Yielding Up to 7.8% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 09, 2019.