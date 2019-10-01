Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Raised Position in Ultrapar Particpac (UGP) by $384,755 as Shares Declined; Aurelius Capital Management LP Raised Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $5.75 Million as Valuation Declined

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Ultrapar Particpac (UGP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 76,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 153,902 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, up from 76,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Ultrapar Particpac for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 814,998 shares traded. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 319,034 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.)

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) Shares A Year Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Lpl Llc reported 21,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 9,000 are held by Blair William & Il. Bokf Na has 32,304 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Evergreen Management has 9,184 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Management invested in 0% or 7,096 shares. Twin Tree Lp holds 0% or 145 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Natixis accumulated 94,783 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 0% or 9,579 shares. Burney owns 30,428 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).