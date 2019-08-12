Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Raised Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Price Rose, Oakbrook Investments Has Boosted Its Stake by $422,208

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 2,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 18,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $252 FROM $246; 09/03/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: DJ: Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–Sources(h/t @RyanRuggiero) $GS; 09/03/2018 – Banking analyst Dick Bove calls possible Blankfein exit from Goldman ‘wonderful’ news; 10/05/2018 – White House Tells Google, Goldman It Won’t Rush to Regulate AI; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT; 12/03/2018 – A Goldman Exec Picks His Favorite New York Dining Spots; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs buys personal finance start-up Clarity Money; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jones

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,232 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 18,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 100,920 shares to 25,110 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,660 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 4,400 shares to 123,415 shares, valued at $15.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 109,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

