Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Position in Visa (V) Has Lowered by $327,489 as Shares Rose; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.46 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 1,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 28,697 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98 million, down from 30,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 26,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 122,209 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, up from 96,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 1.92 million shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 461,871 shares to 12.03 million shares, valued at $644.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 4,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.