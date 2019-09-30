Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Position in Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Trimmed by $407,295; Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Lifted American Express Co (Put) (AXP) Position

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in American Express Co (Put) (AXP) by 77.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 1,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4,315 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.26B, up from 2,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in American Express Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.83. About 911,881 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 15,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 332,702 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, down from 347,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 95,077 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6,372 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $180.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 5,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,589 shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $389.90M for 12.83 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xoma Corp by 614 shares to 737 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 58 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,658 shares, and cut its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

