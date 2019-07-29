Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Position in Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Boosted by $4.45 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Pathstone Family Office Has Trimmed Position

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 123,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.27 million, up from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.14. About 141,308 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Service Limited, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,165 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 24.26 million shares. Northeast Invest Management holds 252,170 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 57,193 shares or 4.08% of all its holdings. Ims Cap Management has invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 0.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,533 shares. Bailard Inc holds 383,765 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Company owns 13.12 million shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.97M shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 335,691 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh has 4.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyons Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 360,305 were accumulated by Osterweis Cap. Eagle Capital Llc holds 41,598 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft passes Slack in DAUs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,749 shares to 15,628 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 486,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Acquires MacroPoint Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Descartes Reports Purchase Of STEPcom For $19.6M – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyres On The Drive Offers Customers Dynamic Appointment Self-Scheduling with Descartes – GlobeNewswire” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Hot Growth Stocks to Stash Away in Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Integrates Transportation Messaging and Customs Filing with SAP® TM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2017.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc. (FRTSF) by 33,064 shares to 58,171 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 87,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,158 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).