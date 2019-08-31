Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Increased by $2.10 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Has Upped Its Position by $695,073 as Valuation Rose

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 22,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) by 157.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 10,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 16,665 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 6,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 389,763 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 13,830 shares. 10,179 are held by Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn. Alps Advsrs Incorporated owns 15,743 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd reported 92,025 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co invested in 0.26% or 1.39M shares. Citigroup holds 1.70 million shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.94% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hightower Advisors Ltd has invested 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cutter Brokerage holds 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 3,372 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 3,875 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13,890 shares. Moreover, St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.79% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 0% or 42 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 62,765 shares to 98,196 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,332 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

