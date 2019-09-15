Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lowered Its Shaw Communications (SJR) Position by $482,460; China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stake Has Lifted by Brandes Investment Partners Lp

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 125,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.21 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 34,418 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 24,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 413,555 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46M, down from 437,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 289,413 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,718 shares to 23,568 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 260,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.29M for 18.53 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 5,223 shares to 32,589 shares, valued at $61.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco Adr (NYSE:BBD) by 48,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).