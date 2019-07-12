Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lowered Its Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake by $985,622; Axiom International Investors Increased Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding by $3.97 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 34,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 391,450 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.37M, up from 356,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $125.94. About 438,237 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 51.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 13,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, down from 26,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 892,223 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 45,329 shares to 40,603 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 48,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,175 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $690.51 million for 9.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 369,680 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 123,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).