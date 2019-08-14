Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lowered By $1.75 Million Its Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Position; Eqm Midstream Partners Lpunits Representi (EQM) SI Increased By 7.37%

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) stake by 15.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 64,811 shares as Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 347,787 shares with $9.50 million value, down from 412,598 last quarter. Imperial Oil Limited now has $18.64B valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 272,239 shares traded or 8.33% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eqm Midstream Partners Lpunits Representi (NYSE:EQM) had an increase of 7.37% in short interest. EQM’s SI was 3.32M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.37% from 3.09M shares previously. With 455,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Eqm Midstream Partners Lpunits Representi (NYSE:EQM)’s short sellers to cover EQM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 810,173 shares traded or 47.10% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased New Oriental Education & Technology Inc (NYSE:EDU) stake by 4,103 shares to 22,770 valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) stake by 29,877 shares and now owns 567,191 shares. Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company has market cap of $6.39 billion. The firm owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It has a 11.38 P/E ratio. The firm also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.