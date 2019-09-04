Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lifted Unilever Nv Ny (UN) Position by $3.56 Million; Share Value Declined; Principal Finl Group (PFG) Stock Rose While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lifted Position by $400,000

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 61,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 631,885 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.83 million, up from 570,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Unilever Nv Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.1. About 156,206 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 21/05/2018 – Unilever Outlook Raised to Stable by Fitch — Market Talk; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces shareholder rebellion over executive pay; 02/05/2018 – Unilever to Consult Investors After Strong Dissent on Pay Policy; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS INVESTORS CAN KEEP GETTING DIVIDENDS IN GBP OR $

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 21,611 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 13,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 67,351 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20

Another recent and important The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news was published by Forbes.com which published an article titled: “Power The Purpose Of A Corporation – Forbes” on September 03, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) by 500,459 shares to 18.48M shares, valued at $507.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 157,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,496 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc..

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 39,300 shares to 129,799 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 2.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).