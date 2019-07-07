Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lifted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (TSM) Stake; Edison International (EIX)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Edison International (EIX) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 216 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 197 cut down and sold stakes in Edison International. The investment professionals in our database now have: 263.31 million shares, down from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Edison International in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 154 Increased: 144 New Position: 72.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (TSM) stake by 21.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired 33,149 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 187,633 shares with $7.69M value, up from 154,484 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactng Adr now has $200.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.15 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) stake by 12,520 shares to 152,107 valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Adr (NYSE:MTU) stake by 187,517 shares and now owns 230,697 shares. Kraft Heinz Company was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 2.02 million shares traded. Edison International (EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 27.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.84 per share. EIX’s profit will be $348.62M for 15.70 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.84% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Edison International for 1.11 million shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owns 668,284 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonehill Capital Management Llc has 3.39% invested in the company for 182,000 shares. The New York-based Pzena Investment Management Llc has invested 2.53% in the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 806,524 shares.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.89 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.