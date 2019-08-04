Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lifted Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding by $338,156; As Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Market Value Rose, Holder Decatur Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 1,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 171,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, up from 169,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 27.10 million shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 49,889 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 54,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.52 million shares traded or 24.17% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 61,952 shares to 609,617 shares, valued at $64.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 263,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.11M shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares to 90,039 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.