Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM); As American Intl Group (AIG) Share Price Rose, Spindletop Capital Cut Its Stake

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.56 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 231,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 10.71M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.10 million, up from 10.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.76 million shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 126,664 shares to 574,182 shares, valued at $24.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 8,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,977 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

